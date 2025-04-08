5,620 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,756,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $73,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

