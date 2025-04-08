5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 8th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Fortinet, Cadence Design Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, and Onsemi are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to the shares of companies that are directly involved in the development, manufacturing, or deployment of fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology. These stocks typically include firms in telecommunications infrastructure, semiconductor production, and related technology sectors, all of which are positioned to benefit from the anticipated growth and innovation driven by widespread 5G adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. 32,754,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,228,230. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. 12,065,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,800,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,963. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,581. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.69. 774,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $10.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.08. 312,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $622.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $442.69 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 3,926,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08.

