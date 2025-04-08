6,620 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

IWM stock opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $221.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

