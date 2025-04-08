7,725 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAPR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of GAPR stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.37. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.