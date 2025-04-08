828 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after buying an additional 435,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12,538.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after buying an additional 889,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.