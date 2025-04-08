8,490 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,837.91. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

