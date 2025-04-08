9,093 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

