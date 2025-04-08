912 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 44.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $345.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.60 and a 200 day moving average of $374.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.