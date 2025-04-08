Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 8,928 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after buying an additional 220,527 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 499,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 172.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

