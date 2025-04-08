Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,130 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.