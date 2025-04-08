Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,304,000 after buying an additional 933,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,712,000 after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $96.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.