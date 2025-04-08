Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys 17,732 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises about 2.4% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AppLovin by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Stock Performance
APP stock opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AppLovin Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
