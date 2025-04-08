Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $4,632,001.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,731,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,964,141.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $83,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,346,173.73. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,030,357 shares of company stock worth $284,351,868 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $166.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

