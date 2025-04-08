Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Has $12.80 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.7% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.39. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28. The firm has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point lowered their target price on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.24.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

