Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,748 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,906.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,497.84. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.8 %

Pinterest stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

