Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average of $158.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

