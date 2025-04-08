Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 33,356 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of BOX worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,205,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BOX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 82,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

BOX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at $95,591,342.40. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,466,684 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,538.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,705 shares of company stock worth $2,375,998. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

