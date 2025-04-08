Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,471,000 after buying an additional 382,856 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,772,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,866,740. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

