Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 181000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Abacus Mining & Exploration
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
