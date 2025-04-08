Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $12,406,000.

NYSE:ANF opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

