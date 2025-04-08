Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.81. 66,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 52,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.