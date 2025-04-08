Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.81. 66,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 52,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 165,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

