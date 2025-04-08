ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1976876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock worth $187,319. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.