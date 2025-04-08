ACK Asset Management LLC Invests $4.76 Million in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Transcat makes up approximately 0.6% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Transcat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Transcat by 686.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of TRNS opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $92,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,108.20. This represents a 169.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

