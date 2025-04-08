ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $26.35. ActivePassive International Equity ETF shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 179,897 shares changing hands.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

