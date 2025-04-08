Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

WMS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $95.39 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

