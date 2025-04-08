Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 12,177 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

