Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 5,604 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $247.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.80 and its 200 day moving average is $289.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

