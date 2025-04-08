Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after buying an additional 107,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,446,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 8.4 %

BATS ITA opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $126.65 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

