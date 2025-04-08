Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 55,674 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.21% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,256 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,826,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,966,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

