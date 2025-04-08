Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 8,844 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

HDV opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

