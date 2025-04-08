Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Inge G. Thulin purchased 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at $258,837.25. The trade was a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $209,562.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $628,864.60. This trade represents a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

