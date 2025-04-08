Advisory Services Network LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,741,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average is $134.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.