Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 43.41%.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 1,477,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,619. The firm has a market cap of $201.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

