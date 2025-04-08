AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

AerCap Increases Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AER. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

