Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Stock Price Down 14.2% – Should You Sell?

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Air China Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.