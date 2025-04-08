Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 2.8 %

Airbnb stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.23. 2,902,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,546. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $166.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,030,357 shares of company stock valued at $284,351,868. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 23,657.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,995,000 after purchasing an additional 608,466 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 397.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.