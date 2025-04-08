Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.79% of Alamos Gold worth $138,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

