Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. 2,110,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,859. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,369.52. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $677,976. This represents a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

