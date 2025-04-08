Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $19.73. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 760,612 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 6,694 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $109,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,199.20. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,686,686. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,855 shares of company stock worth $30,590,612. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,087,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,804,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

