Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,142 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Ovintiv worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 4,132.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.