Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.97 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 541.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,099 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Unity Software worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unity Software by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $1,047,834.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,828,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,743,058.48. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,340,006.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,748,839.16. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,903 shares of company stock valued at $17,934,432. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE U opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

