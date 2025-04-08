Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.66 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,445 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of SouthState worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SouthState by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth $265,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.65.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at SouthState

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

