Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.55 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $258,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $50,175,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,821,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after purchasing an additional 132,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.42.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
