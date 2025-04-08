Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.18 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.44% of O-I Glass worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,242,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 777,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 462,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of OI stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

