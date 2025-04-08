Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,701 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of NRG Energy worth $23,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after buying an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,346,000. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 815,180 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 703,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,679,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

