Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,401 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $21,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $223.49 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.18.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

