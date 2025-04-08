Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 54,835 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,835 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. FMR LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $5,017,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

