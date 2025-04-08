Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,503 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of MongoDB worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $387.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.82.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $350.00 price target on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.84.

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,666.84. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $253,590.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,785,170.84. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $13,461,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

