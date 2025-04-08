Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,503 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,625,000 after buying an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,635 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,560,000 after buying an additional 147,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $202,803,000 after acquiring an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

