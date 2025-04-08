Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APT opened at $4.30 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

