Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APT opened at $4.30 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Pro Tech
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.